UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Extends Closure Of French Warehouses To May 5

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:50 AM

Amazon extends closure of French warehouses to May 5

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :US online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday it will keep its French warehouses closed until May 5, after an appeals court confirmed a ruling restricting its deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon shut its warehouses in France on April 16 after a court said it could deliver only food, hygiene or medical products pending a review of safety measures for its roughly 10,000 employees in the country.

Dozens of employees had staged walkouts at several sites before the ruling, saying they worked in close proximity in contravention of social distancing measures imposed by the government to limit infections.

The US firm appealed the ruling, but on Friday the Court of Appeal in Versailles outside Paris rejected its application.

Amazon said in a statement on Tuesday that its workers will be asked to stay home until May 5, adding they will receive full pay.

The appeals court also widened the list of goods that Amazon is allowed to deliver in France in the meantime.

Amazon will be allowed to deliver digital products, office goods, pet supplies, groceries, drinks and personal care products as well as the essential health and food goods allowed in the previous ruling.

The appeals court also lowered the amount Amazon would be fined for each violation, from one million Euros ($1.08 million) to 100,000 euros.

After its appeal was rejected, Amazon said on Facebook this meant that even if it processed a miniscule rate of unauthorised products -- "on the order of 0.1 percent, could result in a penalty of more than $1 billion a week".

"Unfortunately, this means we have no choice but to extend the temporary suspension of activities at our French distribution centres while we evaluate the best way to operate in light of the Court of Appeal decision," it said.

"Our distribution centers in France and around the world are safe."

Related Topics

World Facebook France Versailles Paris April May From Government Best Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister rev ..

7 hours ago

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

7 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

8 hours ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

8 hours ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.