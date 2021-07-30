UrduPoint.com

Amazon Fined 746 Mn Euros In Luxembourg Over Data Security

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Amazon was fined 746 million Euros by Luxembourg authorities over allegations the giant online retailer flouted the EU's data protection rules, Amazon said Friday.

The fine was issued July 16 by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection following its determination that "Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation," Amazon said in a securities filing.

"We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter," the company added.

