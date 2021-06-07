Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to go into space in July on Blue Origin flight

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday he will fly into space next month on the first human flight launched by his Blue Origin rocket firm.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos said on his Instagram account.