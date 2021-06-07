UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Go Into Space In July On Blue Origin Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to go into space in July on Blue Origin flight

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday he will fly into space next month on the first human flight launched by his Blue Origin rocket firm.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos said on his Instagram account.

Related Topics

July Instagram

Recent Stories

15 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

23 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

30 minutes ago

PSL 6: Cricketers will drink Coconut water and use ..

43 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives crede ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.