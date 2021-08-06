UrduPoint.com

Amazon Introduces Exclusive Offers For Prime Student Service

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Amazon introduces exclusive offers for Prime Student service

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Amazon on Thursday announced new offers exclusively for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to college this fall.

Designed specifically for college students, Prime Student offers all the shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime plus exclusive perks and offers for college life, according to the announcement.

Starting Aug. 5, Prime Student members can enjoy exclusive savings including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, Student Universe, and Course Hero for a limited time.

College students who haven't yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price, the company said.

"We know that college students enjoy the many benefits of a Prime Student membership, from streaming their favorite movies to getting fast and free delivery on dorm room essentials they need, and so much more," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "We're thrilled to team up with brands we know students love, like Grubhub and Calm, to make Prime Student even more valuable to new and existing members."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Student Company Price National University All From Love

Recent Stories

*August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hin ..

*August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY Khawaja Rameez ..

2 minutes ago
 SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu ..

SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu temple attack

4 minutes ago
 PM lauds armed forces, police for internal and ext ..

PM lauds armed forces, police for internal and external challenges

34 minutes ago
 Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, say ..

Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, says Moeed Yusuf

42 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the ..

Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the Best Discounts at the Week Lo ..

1 hour ago
 HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integr ..

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.