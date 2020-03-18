UrduPoint.com
Amazon Prioritizes Medical Supplies, Staples For Delivery

Wed 18th March 2020

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Amazon on Tuesday made a priority of medical supplies and household staples, putting shipments of other goods on hold to focus on key items during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," the e-commerce titan said.

"We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers.

" People hunkered down due to the deadly coronavirus have turned to Amazon for anything from toilet tissue to groceries and pet treats.

"There's enormous pressure on Amazon to meet these increased expectations," said Technalysis Research analyst Bob O'Donnell.

"Fairly or unfairly, people expect that Amazon will always have some things, like toilet paper."Amazon spent years investing heavily in warehouses, distribution and delivery, often to the chagrin of Wall Street investors eager for quick profits.

