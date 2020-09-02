UrduPoint.com
Amazon Pulls Ad For Job Tracking Union 'threat'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Amazon pulls ad for job tracking union 'threat'

San Francisco, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Amazon on Tuesday pulled a job ad seeking an analyst to monitor the "threat" of labor organizing at the e-commerce behemoth, which has resisted unionization since its founding.

Images of the posting shared by nonprofit pro-labor group Athena described a search for an analyst on "sensitive topics that are highly confidential including labor organizing threats against the company".

Amazon did not provide any details about the job posting, but a company spokeswoman told AFP: "The job post was not an accurate description of the role - it was made in error and has since been corrected".

Athena, a coalition which is focused specifically on Amazon's corporate activity and treatment of workers, said workers, have complained of being targeted by the company for speaking out on labor issues.

"This job description is proof that Amazon intends to continue on this course," Athena director Dania Rajendra.

"The public deserves to know whether Amazon will continue to fill these positions, even if they're no longer publicly posted." Rajendra called on public officials to rein in Amazon's power.

In a petition filed early this year with the Federal Trade Commission, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and other labor groups claiming to represent a total of 5.3 million workers accused Amazon of anticompetitive practices.

"The company's dominance allows it to squeeze profit from and reduce choice among workers, consumers, merchants and competitors," read a copy of the 28-page petition available online.

The unions wanted the FTC to investigate whether the Seattle-based company is using its clout to push down wages for its workers and in labor markets in general.

