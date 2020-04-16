UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Says Closing French Sites For Five Days After Court Ruling

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Amazon says closing French sites for five days after court ruling

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Online retailer Amazon said Wednesday it would halt activity at its French distribution centres for five days following a court ruling faulting the e-commerce giant on its measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The sites would be closed from 16-20 April inclusive but employees would be paid their full salaries during that period, Amazon said. The CGT union told AFP the works committee had voted for closure of the sites for a total clean and evaluation of the risks.

Related Topics

April From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

27 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

28 minutes ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

43 minutes ago

Brand Dubai unveils outdoor ad campaign encouragin ..

43 minutes ago

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.