Amazon says closing French sites for five days after court ruling

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Online retailer Amazon said Wednesday it would halt activity at its French distribution centres for five days following a court ruling faulting the e-commerce giant on its measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The sites would be closed from 16-20 April inclusive but employees would be paid their full salaries during that period, Amazon said. The CGT union told AFP the works committee had voted for closure of the sites for a total clean and evaluation of the risks.