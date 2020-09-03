UrduPoint.com
Amazon Says To Create Further 7,000 Permanent UK Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Amazon says to create further 7,000 permanent UK jobs

London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Amazon will create 7,000 permanent jobs in the UK by the end of the year, the American e-commerce giant announced Thursday in a boost for Britain's virus-hit economy.

"The company will add a further 7,000 new permanent roles by the end of 2020 across more than 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres," Amazon said in a statement, adding that its total permanent UK workforce will number more than 40,000.

