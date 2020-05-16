UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Seeking To Resume French Operations From May 19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Amazon seeking to resume French operations from May 19

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Online retailing giant Amazon is seeking to resume operations from Tuesday at its six warehouses in France that were temporarily closed in a labour dispute over working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday.

Amazon "is working on a progressive reopening from May 19" in France, it said in a statement, after unions also said agreement had been reached on the conditions for resuming operations.

The online retailer had been locked in a battle with labour unions which said not enough was done to mitigate contagion risk for staff.

Employees had needed to process a flood of orders amid the almost two month nationwide lockdown that ended on Monday and saw traditional shops shuttered.

The standoff had come under close international scrutiny, with Amazon closely watched worldwide over how it treats employees dealing with the surge of orders during virus lockdowns.

But staff unions said in a joint union statement that they and the management had "agreed on the conditions for resuming the activity of the six warehouses located on French territory from May 19.""The resumption will be gradual and based on being voluntary," the statement added.

The precise conditions are due to be worked out at a meeting on Monday.

Related Topics

Flood France May From Agreement Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

54 minutes ago

WHO probing possible COVID-19 link to rare disease ..

4 minutes ago

Man drowns in canal in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago

University of Florida makes pitch to NFL, NBA, MLB ..

4 minutes ago

10700 maund illegal wheat stock confiscated

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.