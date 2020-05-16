Amazon Seeking To Resume Operations At French Warehouses From May 19
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Online retailing giant Amazon is seeking to resume operations from May 19 at its warehouses in France that were temporarily closed in a labour dispute over working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday.
Amazon "is working on a progressive reopening from May 19" in France, it told AFP in a statement, after unions also said agreement had been reached on the conditions for resuming operations.
mpf-sjw/pma