Amazon Seeking To Resume Operations At French Warehouses From May 19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Online retailing giant Amazon is seeking to resume operations from May 19 at its warehouses in France that were temporarily closed in a labour dispute over working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday.

Amazon "is working on a progressive reopening from May 19" in France, it told AFP in a statement, after unions also said agreement had been reached on the conditions for resuming operations.

