UrduPoint.com

Amazon To Compensate For Unsafe Goods Sold By Independent Traders

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Amazon to compensate for unsafe goods sold by independent traders

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :US online retail giant Amazon pledged Tuesday to directly compensate customers harmed or injured by faulty goods bought from independent sellers on its platform.

The company said that from September 1 it will pay out on personal injury or property damage claims of up to $1,000 for defective products sold through Amazon.com -- which accounts for 80 percent of cases.

Amazon said in a statement on its website that it might pay out higher amounts if the vendor fails to respond to claims or rejects a claim that Amazon deems valid.

The announcement comes almost a month after the Federal US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) sued Amazon in a bid to force the company to take responsibility for the recall of dangerous products sold on its platform.

Among the products deemed to potentially be putting customers at risk of injury or death were 24,000 faulty carbon monoxide detectors and 400,000 hair dryers sold without sufficient protection against electrocution.

"By standing behind customers and the products in our store, regardless of who sells them, Amazon is going far beyond our legal obligations and what any other marketplace service provider is doing today to protect customers," the company said.

It said it would use external, independent insurance fraud experts to analyze the validity of claims.

"We will present valid claims to sellers and deny unsubstantiated, frivolous, or abusive claims," it said.

"By doing this work on behalf of sellers, we save them from having to investigate these claims on their own."

Related Topics

Injured Company September From

Recent Stories

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 62 ..

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 622 million in first half of 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

54 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

1 hour ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.