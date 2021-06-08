UrduPoint.com
Amazon To Hire 3,000 New Workers, Expand Distribution Network In Italy

ROME, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) --:Online retail giant Amazon announced Tuesday that it would hire 3,000 new workers in Italy by the end of this year, adding nearly a third to what is already one of the company's largest European operations.

In a statement, the company said the new full-time jobs are in addition to 9,500 workers it already has in the country. The company also said it would invest more than 350 million Euros (427 million U.S. Dollars) to develop three new centers: one in Lombardy, the region that includes Milan; one in Emilia-Romagna, the region that includes Bologna; and one in Piedmont, the region that includes Turin.

The company also said it will open two new distribution centers, a sorting center, and 11 new sorting depots in Italy.

All told, the company operates more than 50 centers around the country.

"The growth in the digital sector is an opportunity to relaunch the country, and we want to make our contribution," Mariangela Marseglia, Amazon's country manager for Italy and Spain, said in a statement. "Investing in the digitalization of the country means supporting growth opportunities through the creation of new jobs, enabling training for our employees, and development opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Italy that use our services and sell their products in Italy and abroad."Amazon, which was founded 25 years ago, is one of the world's largest online retailers.

