UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Unveils Visual Aid To Workplace Distancing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Amazon unveils visual aid to workplace distancing

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Amazon said Tuesday it was introducing a "distance assistant" as part of its effort to reduce virus infections at its workplaces.

The augmented reality system uses cameras and a large monitor that draws circles around employees to encourage them to maintain the recommended social distance of around two meters or six feet.

A green circle indicates a safe distance, but the circle turns red when people get too close to each other.

Amazon said in a blog post the system was developed by its engineers "working backwards from a concept of immediate visual feedback, and inspired by existing examples like radar speed check signs.

" The company said the system is in use at "a handful of our buildings" and will be deployed more broadly.

Amazon said it would make the technology open source "so that anyone can create their own distance assistant."With more than 800,000 employees, Amazon has faced protests over worker safety during the coronavirus pandemic. It has also pledged to invest billions in COVID-19 mitigation.

Related Topics

Technology Company Circle Post From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

1 hour ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

2 hours ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

2 hours ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.