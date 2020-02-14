UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Wins Order Suspending $10 Bn Microsoft US Military Contract

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Amazon wins order suspending $10 bn Microsoft US military contract

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A Federal judge on Thursday issued an order temporarily blocking the US military from awarding a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract to microsoft, after Amazon claimed the process was tainted by politics.

A temporary injunction requested by Amazon was issued US judge Patricia Campbell-Smith, barring the Department of Defense from starting work on the contract known as JEDI, according to a summary of the ruling available online.

Details of the ruling were sealed for unspecified reasons.

Amazon has alleged it was shut out of the deal because of President Donald Trump's vendetta and is seeking testimony from the president and other top officials on the reasons for awarding the $10 billion US military cloud computing contract.

Related Topics

Trump From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

54 minutes ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

54 minutes ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

54 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

3 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.