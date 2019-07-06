UrduPoint.com
Amazon's Bezos Finalizes Divorce With $38 Bn Settlement: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Amazon's Bezos finalizes divorce with $38 bn settlement: report

San Francisco, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce Friday to the tune of a $38-billion settlement, Bloomberg News reported.

Under the agreement, MacKenzie Bezos, 49, will receive approximately 19.7 million Amazon.com shares, giving her a four percent stake in the company valued at $38.3 billion, and landing her at 22nd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the news service said.

A judge in Washington state's King County finalized the divorce.

Jeff Bezos, 55, will retain a 12 percent stake and remain the world's richest man.

MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist, has said she would give all of her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her husband as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

She has also promised to donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world's ultra-wealthy philanthropists as a signatory of the Giving Pledge.

