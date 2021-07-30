UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon's Revenue Tops $100B For 3rd Time In A Row

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Amazon's revenue tops $100B for 3rd time in a row

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Amazon's revenue was over $100 billion in the second quarter of 2021, the third time in a row that the e-commerce giant has topped the staggering figure, according to financial results released on Thursday.

The American firm saw its revenue climb to $113.1 billion in the April-June quarter, up 27.2% from $88.9 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The percentage increase, however, was weaker than the 41% posted in the second quarter of 2020, when the corona-virus pandemic pushed customers towards e-commerce companies.

"Over the past 18 months, our consumer business has been called on to deliver an unprecedented number of items, including PPE [personal protective equipment], food, and other products that helped communities around the world cope with the difficult circumstances of the pandemic," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

Jassy took the top role after founder Jeff Bezos stepped down on July 5 –exactly 27 years after Amazon was incorporated in 1994 on the same day.Amazon saw its net income rise 50% year-on-year, growing to $7.8 billion from $5.2 billion.

In the next quarter, the company expects net sales "to be between $106 billion and $112 billion, or to grow between 10% and 16% compared with third quarter 2020," according to the statement.

After closing Thursday with a 0.84% loss, Amazon stock price was down 6.2% to $3,375 per share in after-hours on the Nasdaq.

Related Topics

World Business Company Same Price July 2020 From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

31 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

31 minutes ago

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

51 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.