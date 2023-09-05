Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Monday discussed the issue of water resource management with US Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury in Albuquerque, the largest city in the U.S. state of New Mexico.

Ms. Stansbury considers water as ground zero for climate change and has extensive experience in the field of water resources.

"Pakistan is grappling with the challenges of erratic climate change including the issue of water resource management which is critical to meet the requirements of population, especially the agriculture sector which is the backbone of our economy," the ambassador said during the meeting, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.

He said that Pakistan and New Mexico could forge mutual beneficial partnership in extractive industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and tech-start-ups.

Ambassador Masood Khan, who is on a 3-day visit to New Mexico, also thanked Congresswoman Stansbury for her continued support to Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico, especially during last year's murder case of Pakistani-American Muhammad Afzal Hussein.

Afzal Hussein was shot and killed outside his Albuquerque apartment complex. The culprit, later named as Muhammad Syed, a 51-year-old Afghan origin man, had also carried out three other killings of a sectarian nature in the area.

"We are deeply indebted to you for your steadfast support to the community and to the family of late Muhammad Afzal Hussein. It had helped restoring the confidence of diaspora after the tragic incident," the ambassador said.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Congresswoman Stansbury noted the presence and important role being played by Pakistani community in socio-economic life of New Mexico.

"We consider Pakistani community here in New Mexico as a part of the fabric of our culture," he said.

She expressed her deep condolences over the tragic killing of Afzal Hussein stating that he was an 'extraordinary man".

"I don't know that I'm actually fully recovered from it myself; It was a challenging time and it was definitely a great loss," she said recalling his contribution towards her campaign and also his help to the communities.

The Ambassador also expressed appreciation of the top New Mexico leadership's commitment to create an enabling environment for minorities in New Mexico to integrate themselves into the mainstream.

The Ambassador also shared his proposal for establishing sister-province agreement with New Mexico which was fully endorsed by Ms. Stansburry.

Masood Khan also extended an invitation to the congresswoman to visit Pakistan which she accepted, the press release added.