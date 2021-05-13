UrduPoint.com
Amb Munir Akram Reminds Pakistani-Americans Of Duty To Back Occupied Kashmiris, Palestinians

Thu 13th May 2021 | 09:41 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram, in his Eid-ul-Fitr message, has wished peace and prosperity to the Pakistani community members, and urged them to keep in their thoughts the people of Kashmir and Palestine who continue to suffer under occupation.

"Amidst the challenging crisis of Covid-19 pandemic, and the immense suffering of our brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir and Palestine, it is our religious and moral duty to support those who are in need," he said in a message released on Wednesday.

"This occasion is also an opportunity to promote harmony, compassion, unity and brotherhood amongst all Pakistanis irrespective of cast, creed, colour or region," the Pakistan envoy said.

"We should strive collectively to earn Pakistan a rightful place among comity of nations and to secure Pakistan its rightful place as a leading country in the comity of nations".

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, also wished the community members a happy and joyous Eid-ul-Fitre.

In a video message, she said that the consulate would continue to provide full services to Pakistani-Americans as it did during theheight of coronavirus pandemic.

