Ambassador Akram highlights Kashmiris' suffering in Eid message to UN community

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted the UN community on Eid-ul-Adha, with a call for ending the suffering of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion, he said, "Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice which reminds us of our responsibility to care for those who face poverty, hunger and disease and those suffering from disasters, conflicts and foreign occupation.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, let us also recommit ourselves to bring an early end to the oppression and suffering of the heroic people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"In these challenging times, let us revive our resolve to eliminate inequality, injustice & discrimination everywhere."