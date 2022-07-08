UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Akram Highlights Kashmiris' Suffering In Eid Message To UN Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Ambassador Akram highlights Kashmiris' suffering in Eid message to UN community

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted the UN community on Eid-ul-Adha, with a call for ending the suffering of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion, he said, "Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice which reminds us of our responsibility to care for those who face poverty, hunger and disease and those suffering from disasters, conflicts and foreign occupation.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, let us also recommit ourselves to bring an early end to the oppression and suffering of the heroic people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"In these challenging times, let us revive our resolve to eliminate inequality, injustice & discrimination everywhere."

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu From

Recent Stories

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

11 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

11 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.