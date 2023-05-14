BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has advised Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities to focus on their studies and learn from China's high-quality development and progress.

Speaking at 'Students Forum' held at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing on Sunday, the Ambassador briefed the students about the significance of China-Pakistan bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation in diverse fields.

He noted that education now forms an important element of bilateral agenda, and a growing number of Pakistani students were choosing Chinese universities for their studies in various disciplines. There were also strong linkages between academic institutions of both countries including faculty exchanges and research programmes.

Lauding their academic performance and achievements, the Ambassador advised the students to focus on their studies and learn from Chinese high-quality development and progress.

He termed them as Ambassadors of Pakistan and requested their support for the positive projection of Pakistan through arranging and participating in various cultural activities.

Separately, in a tweet, the ambassador said that it was refressing to interact with Pakistani students in China at Students Forum held at Pakistan Embassy, China.

I was impressed with these young ambassadors and their suggestions to strengthen China-Pakistan ties and the development of Pakistan.

The students were also briefed about the consular services offered by the Pakistan Embassy and Consulates General in China and also about the recently launched first-of-its-kind Portal for Pakistani students and professionals in China (http://studentsinchina.pk), which aimed to gather Pakistan students, scholars, and professionals on one platform for sharing of success stories and discussions on important academic issues.

Later the students actively participated in the interactive session. They appreciated the Embassy's outreach effort and termed the forum as an important opportunity for inclusiveness and interaction between students coming from different universities.

The Forum was part of Embassy's outreach with students and aimed to promoting interaction and building community spirit amongst students. The event was attended by over 200 Pakistani students studying in different Chinese universities.