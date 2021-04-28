UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Haque Calls For Enhanced International Cooperation To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has called for an enhanced international cooperation and solidarity to tackle this unprecedented health crisis in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Haque, who represented Pakistan at the 2021 SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) International Trade and Investment Expo and Forum held this week in Qingdao in northern China, speaking on the occasion observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated both lives and economies of countries across the globe.

Ambassador Haque stressed that Pakistan, with its geo-economic location and with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being the flagship of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was transforming into an important hub for regional trade and transit.

He added that the Government was pursuing a vision of economic security that was focused on regional connectivity, establishing investment hubs, promoting mutually beneficial partnerships and ensuring peace within the region and beyond.

The 2021 SCO International Trade and Investment Expo and the Qingdao Forum was held from April 25-27, 2021, in the port city of Qingdao in Shandong province.

It was attended by a large number of foreign envoys, diplomats, entrepreneurs and guests, including the Secretary General of the SCO, from member countries and dialogue partners of SCO.

A national Pavilion of Pakistan, showcasing a variety of products and handicrafts, was also set up at the Expo.

