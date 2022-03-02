UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Calls On SCO Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) ::Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque called on Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Haque congratulated Zhang Ming on his appointment as secretary general of SCO and assured him full support and cooperation for a successful and productive term in next three years.

Zhang Ming, a veteran Chinese diplomat assumed the charge as new SCO secretary general on January 01 this year for the term of three years.

The Chinese diplomat took over as SCO secretary general from Vladimir Norov, the Uzbek who held the role since 2019.

>