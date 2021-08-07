UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Chairs Roundtable With Chinese Academics, Scholars

Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Ambassador Haque chairs roundtable with Chinese academics, scholars

BEIJING, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has chaired a virtual roundtable with leading Chinese academics and scholars on regional and international issues, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, non-traditional security threats, and challenges posed by long-unresolved issues such as the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir to regional peace and stability.

The event coincided with the Youm-e-Istehsal, marking the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at altering the status quo in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The Ambassador appreciated China's principled position in calling for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

In his remarks, the Ambassador also highlighted Pakistan's continuing efforts towards lasting peace, stability and development of Afghanistan.

As neighbours of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan were determined to contribute to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process enabling a united, peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The participants of the virtual roundtable appreciated that Pakistan and China had reached the important milestone of 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, and agreed to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership as a pillar of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

