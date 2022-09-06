UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Earthquake In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake in southwest Sichuan province of China and said that the Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with China in this natural calamity.

"We are deeply saddened over the loss of so many precious lives in the earthquake in Sichuan. We share the grief of bereaved families and convey our condolences. We stand in solidarity with China in this natural calamity," he said in a message here on Tuesday.

"A total of 65 people died, over 170 got injured and 12 went missing after a 6.8 mangnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest Chin's Sichuan province on September 5. Among the deceased, 37 are from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and 28 from Ya'an City." The earthquake relief headquarters in Ganzi activated its highest level of emergency response. More than 50,000 people in Ganzi and Ya'an have been temporarily relocated.

Pakistan Injured Earthquake China Died September From Share

