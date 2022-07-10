Ambassador Haque extends Eid greetings to fellow countrymen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Sunday warmly congratulated Muslims in Pakistan, China and the world over on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha and wished them for health, happiness and prosperity.

"On this festive occasion of Eid ul Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to those celebrating in Pakistan, China, and the world over - with best wishes for health, happiness and prosperity. While celebrating let's also remember that this Eid is about care, compassion, sacrifice and sharing," he said in a message released here.

Earlier in the morning, the ambassador, senior diplomats and officials, and a large number of the members of Pakistani community including businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy Mosque.

After the Eid prayers, the ambassador exchanged warm Eid greetings with the fellow countrymen.

Muslims all over world celebrate this special occasion as "Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi" in remembrance of the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the reverence of Hazrat Ismael (AS), who set an extraordinary example of sacrifice and selflessness.