UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Extends Eid Greetings To Fellow Countrymen

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Ambassador Haque extends Eid greetings to fellow countrymen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Sunday warmly congratulated Muslims in Pakistan, China and the world over on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha and wished them for health, happiness and prosperity.

"On this festive occasion of Eid ul Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to those celebrating in Pakistan, China, and the world over - with best wishes for health, happiness and prosperity. While celebrating let's also remember that this Eid is about care, compassion, sacrifice and sharing," he said in a message released here.

Earlier in the morning, the ambassador, senior diplomats and officials, and a large number of the members of Pakistani community including businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy Mosque.

After the Eid prayers, the ambassador exchanged warm Eid greetings with the fellow countrymen.

Muslims all over world celebrate this special occasion as "Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi" in remembrance of the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the reverence of Hazrat Ismael (AS), who set an extraordinary example of sacrifice and selflessness.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Sunday Mosque Muslim All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

4 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

12 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

12 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.