Ambassador Haque felicitates China on successful launch of crewed spaceship

BEIJING, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Sunday congratulated the Chinese government and people on the successful launch of the crewed spaceship Shenzhou-14, carrying three astronauts to the Tianhe core module of the country's space station.

The astronauts include Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will be in the space station for a six-month mission.

"We congratulate the Chinese government and people on the successful launch of Shenzhou-14, the first manned space mission in the construction phase of China's space station.

Best wishes to the three astronaut who will be in orbit for six months," the ambassador tweeted.

The trio will cooperate with the ground team to complete the assembly and construction of China's space station, developing it from a single-module structure into a national space laboratory with three modules.

