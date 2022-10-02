UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Greets Chinese People On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Ambassador Haque greets Chinese people on National Day

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has greeted the Chinese people on the 73rd anniversary of their National Day, wishing China and its people everlasting peace, progress and prosperity.

"Greetings to all my Chinese friends on the 73rd anniversary of their National Day. Wishing China and its people everlasting peace, progress and prosperity," he tweeted.

In a tweet posted by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, the Ambassador said, "73 years ago, People's Republic of China emerged as a torchbearer of peace, harmony and people-centered development, and grew into Pakistan's trusted partner.

Extending my heartiest felicitations to my Chinese friends on their National Day.

He said, President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have sent messages of felicitations to their Chinese counterparts on their National Day. Pakistani leadership laud China's remarkable progress and development and express satisfaction at growing fraternal ties between two nations.

