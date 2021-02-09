UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Haque Hosts Chinese New Year Reception For Chinese Media Persons

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque hosted a Chinese New Year reception for members of the Chinese electronic and print media at his residence in the Embassy of Pakistan here.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, he thanked Chinese media persons for their support for promotion of friendship between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Haque said that China is a very great friend of Pakistan and both the countries have a very special and unique relationship and added, "I have seen these sentiments of friendship and the respect that the Chinese people give to Pakistan." He said the entire world is passing through a very difficult time because of Covid-19 pandemic and hoped that soon, the international community will say goodbye to this deadly disease that has engulfed all of us.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan has become the first country to receive a gift of Covid-19 vaccine from China and said that Pakistan has already started vaccination to its people.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for sending a second shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine which is a gift from the Chinese military to Pakistan's Armed Forces.

"So again, it was the first gift by Chinese military to any other military." China's support to Pakistan showed the closeness and the best friendship between the two countries, he said and thanked the Chinese media friends for being part of this journey.

Ambassador Haque said that this year, both the countries were celebrating 70 years of the establishment of their diplomatic relations which is a very important milestone.

"We are looking back at the 70 years that we have spent together. We are looking back at our achievements, but also at same time we have to look forward." He hoped that the Chinese media would be part of this journey and play a pivotal role to promote friendship between the two all weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.

Ambassador Haque on behalf of his wife and colleagues and the embassy staff wished the members of the Chinese media a very happy New Year and Spring Festival.

