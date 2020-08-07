(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan, Moin-ul-Haque lauded China's principled position and leading role in calling for the peaceful and early resolution of the longstanding dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He made these remarks while chairing a high-level webinar on regional situation after one year of Indian military siege in the IIOJK.

The session, attended by leading academics, experts and scholars, reviewed the prevailing regional situation in the context of continuing brutality in the IIOJK and other unilateral actions taken by India to the detriment of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Ambassador Haque who recently arrived in China briefed the meeting on ongoing repression and increasing brutalization in the IIOJK since India's illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The participants held an in-depth exchange of views on the worsening humanitarian and human rights situation and heightened tensions in the South Asia and the broader region following the unilateral Indian action.

It was agreed to further strengthen the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership as a pillar of peace and stability in the region and beyond.