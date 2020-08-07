UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haque Lauds China's Principled Position On IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ambassador Haque lauds China's principled position on IIOJK

BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan, Moin-ul-Haque lauded China's principled position and leading role in calling for the peaceful and early resolution of the longstanding dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He made these remarks while chairing a high-level webinar on regional situation after one year of Indian military siege in the IIOJK.

The session, attended by leading academics, experts and scholars, reviewed the prevailing regional situation in the context of continuing brutality in the IIOJK and other unilateral actions taken by India to the detriment of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Ambassador Haque who recently arrived in China briefed the meeting on ongoing repression and increasing brutalization in the IIOJK since India's illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The participants held an in-depth exchange of views on the worsening humanitarian and human rights situation and heightened tensions in the South Asia and the broader region following the unilateral Indian action.

It was agreed to further strengthen the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership as a pillar of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Exchange China Jammu August 2019 Asia

Recent Stories

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

7 seconds ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

25 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

13 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.