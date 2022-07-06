UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Lauds Role Of CPC's International Department For Solidifying Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ambassador Haque lauds role of CPC's International Department for solidifying bilateral ties

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Wednesday met with Liu Jianchao, the newly appointed Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and appreciated the role of IDPC for solidifying fraternal ties between Pakistan and China.

During the meeting, both sides held extensive discussions on overall relationship between Pakistan and China and also exchanged views for further deepening bilateral friendship between the two countries.

Thanking Liu Jianchao for the warm welcome and felicitating him on his recent appointment, Ambassador Haque underscored that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy enjoying unanimous institutional and public support in Pakistan.

Highlighting the role of CPEC for solidifying bilateral economic ties, Ambassador Haque said that as the flagship project of BRI, CPEC carried immense strategic significance for both countries and had contributed to Pakistan's socio-economic development.

He also expressed Pakistan's desire to further enhance economic and trade ties with China for the shared benefits of two sides.

In his remarks, Liu Jianchao said that Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic cooperative partners, iron-brothers and most reliable friends.

He added that Communist Party of China attached immense importance to strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan and would continue its role for deepening of strategic trust and friendly relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the significance of strong bilateral ties, Liu Jianchao added that in the face of transformation in international political landscape, ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China was a factor of regional peace and stability.

He also expressed China's readiness to work with Pakistan for the high quality development of CPEC as envisaged by the leadership of Pakistan and China.

The ambassador invited Liu Jianchao to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the later graciously accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit CPEC

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

51 minutes ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

2 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

4 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

5 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.