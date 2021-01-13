Ambassador Haque meets CanSino Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque paid a visit to the headquarters of Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc. and had a meeting with the company Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Yu Xuefeng .

During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction at the Stage III clinical trials of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Pakistan with local partner AJM Pharma.

As the trials were nearing completion, it was agreed to put in place relevant measures for regulatory compliance in line with the laws and regulations of Pakistan.

Senior Vice President of CanSino International business Operation, Pierre Armand Morgon has also joined the meeting via video link from Lausanne, Switzerland.