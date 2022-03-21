UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Meets Top Chinese Manufacturer Of Medical Devices

Published March 21, 2022

Ambassador Haque meets top Chinese manufacturer of medical devices

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with Jason Wang, Director of Global Marketing, and Felix Xia, South Asia General Manager of Mindray as a part of the Embassy's economic diplomacy outreach to the Chinese enterprises.

The ambassador was accompanied by the economic team of the Embassy. Pakistan's Consul-General in Guangzhou and Honorary Investment Consul in Shenzhen also participated in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Haque expressed his appreciation for Mindray's growing presence and business in Pakistan and discussed ways to further strengthen the company's operations in Pakistan.

He sought details of the company's activities and assured Mindray of the Embassy's full support for its present and future endeavours in Pakistan.

Mindray leadership briefed the Ambassador about the company's global operations and presence in Pakistan.

Noting with satisfaction the growing business of the company in Pakistan despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the leadership briefed that the company provided a wide array of medical equipment to notable public and private hospitals in Pakistan.

The Chinese enterprise was also briefed on Pakistan's investment policies, the incentives given to export-oriented manufacturers and the Government's Special Technology Zones Authority.

Mindray is the largest manufacturer of international quality medical imaging devices and provides a wide range of medical device products to the global market, including advanced ultrasonography, scans, patient monitoring and lab equipment. The company has its regional headquarters in Pakistan that supervises the operations of 7 South Asian countries.

>