UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Meets With President, Communication University Of China

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque met with the President of the Communication University of China (CUC), Zhang Shuting here on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the cultural and media cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Senior officials from the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and the Communication University of China were also present.

