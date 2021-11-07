UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Meets With President NORINCO Group In Shanghai

Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:20 AM

Ambassador Haque meets with President NORINCO Group in Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque met with Lui Dashan, President of NORINCO Group in Shanghai and invited his company for exploring investments in oil and gas, housing, railways and mining sectors of Pakistan.

The NORINCO is a leading Chinese state enterprise specializing in wide range of military and civilian products.

It has a strong presence in Pakistan and is executing many important defence and civilian projects. It had also built the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan valued its long partnership with NORINCO. He invited the company for exploring investments in oil and gas, housing, railways and mining sectors of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation. The two sides would remain engaged to further enhance mutual cooperation.

