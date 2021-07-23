Ambassador Haque offers condolences over deadly floods in Henan, China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has expressed his deepest condolences over the loss of lives during the devastating floods in Central Henan province of China and said the Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with China in this natural calamity.

In a tweet, he said, "I was in Henan and beautiful city of Zhengzhou only last week.

Scenes of flooded streets are so disturbing. We mourn the loss of so many of our Chinese brothers and sisters. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with China in this natural calamity." According to local media reports, Death toll from heavy downpours and floods in Henan rose to 33 with eight people still missing. Since July 16, over 3 million people across the province have been affected by extremely heavy rainfall.