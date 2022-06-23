UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Seeks CBCGDF's Support For Combating Climate Change In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Ambassador Haque seeks CBCGDF's support for combating climate change in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque met with Dr. Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary-General of China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF) at the embassy.

Dr. Zhou briefed the Ambassador on the functioning of CBCGDF and invited him to visit the sites of various projects undertaken by the organization.

Acknowledging Pakistan's strong credentials in agriculture and the need for climate action, he listed areas of potential collaboration particularly in the fields of de-desertification, biodiversity conservation and pest control.

The Ambassador underlined the increasing importance attached by the government of Pakistan to environmental protection and combatting climate change, highlighting various initiatives taken by Pakistan in these areas.

Noting the growing cooperation between China and Pakistan in agriculture sector, he sought CBCGDF's support and solicited concrete project proposals.

CBCGDF is a leading environmental NGO of China having around 30 years of experience in biodiversity conservation and institutional linkages within China and with various multilateral organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Agriculture Visit Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

11 hours ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

11 hours ago
 Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidenc ..

Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidence vote

11 hours ago
 Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over de ..

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.