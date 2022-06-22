Ambassador Haque visits Kuaishou Headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque paid a visit to headquarters of Kuaishou, a popular social media platform of China, in Beijing.

He was received by Liu Zhen, Vice President and Ms. Yin Lu, Director of International Relations.

The Ambassador was briefed about Kuaishou's presence in Pakistan with the name of Snack Video, which has over 07 million viewers.

The Ambassador was invited to participate in their "Ambassador's Live Streaming" Program to showcase Pakistan's culture, Products and domestic places.

Later, Ambassador was given a tour of the facilities at Kuaishou Headquarters including state of the art live streaming studios.

Kuaishou is a popular social-media platform of China with a strong e-commerce business as well.

Ambassador's account on Kuaishou has over 110,000 followers and promotional content of Embassy is seen by millions of viewers in China.