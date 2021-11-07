Ambassador Haque visits National Pavilion, meets Pakistani community in Yiwu city

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque paid a visit to Pakistan National Pavilion in Yiwu city of Zhejiang province as part of the economic diplomacy and outreach efforts of the Embassy and Consulates General in China.

The pavilion was established in November 2019 at Yiwu China Import Commodity Center Plaza, with an objective to showcase Pakistani traditional and exportable products and culture and to promote bilateral trade.

Upon his arrival, the ambassador was received by Ms. Eman Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Eman Logistics Co. Ltd., who is also the Honorary Investment Counselor (HIC) of Pakistan. Her company is the operator of the Pakistan pavilion.

Ms. Eman briefed the ambassador about the working of the Pakistan Pavilion and efforts being made for promotion of Pakistani products to China through the Pavilion platform.

Ambassador Haque appreciated the role being played by the pavilion and noted that a number of such pavilions had been established across China which were significantly contributing in introducing Pakistani products to the Chinese market thus leading to substantial increase in Pakistan's exports to China.

During the visit, the Ambassador also held a round table discussion with representatives of local chambers of commerce and businessmen.

They expressed keen interest for doing business in Pakistan in the fields of solar energy, Halal meat, city lights, stationery, trading and warehousing.

The ambassador appreciated their interests and ensured full facilitation in realization of their business ventures.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haque visited the Yiwu city in Zhejiang province and met with the members of Pakistani community. Yiwu city is a famous hub of small commodities trading in China. A sizable Pakistan community, involved in trading business, resides in Yiwu.

As part of the government's community advocacy and outreach initiative, the ambassador met and interacted with members of Pakistan community residing in the city and nearby region.

Ambassador Haque apprised them about the government's efforts and policies aimed at welfare of expatriate community, including initiatives such as launch of Roshan Digital Account, Pakistan Remittance Initiative, holding of monthly E-Kechaharis and facilitation for investing in Pakistan.

He appreciated the role being played by the community members in promoting China-Pakistan friendship and encouraged them to participate in activities related to celebration of 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries.

The community members were also urged to follow local rules and procedures and serve as a bridge between the Missions and local government for promotion of bilateral relations.

Consul General, Pakistan Consulate Shanghai, Hussain Haider also accompanied the ambassador during the visit.