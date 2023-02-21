Ambassador Haque, Wang Zhizhong discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Director General of Foreign Affairs Office, Qinghai Province of China, Wang Zhizhong here at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen engagement in diverse areas with Qinghai, especially under its sister province's relationship with Balochistan province.