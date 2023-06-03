Ambassador Lin conferred with civil award for strengthening Pak-China friendship

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Ambassador Lin Songtian has received 'Sitara-e-Pakistan' award for his ardent advocacy of Pak-China friendship, especially in the realm of people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on behalf of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred one of the highest civil awards of Pakistan upon Ambassador Lin in a special investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque paid a rich tribute to Lin Songtian for his endeavors for strengthening the China-Pakistan friendship and his role in arranging high-level events, parti, the grand Reception at Diaoyutai State Guest House on 21 May 2021 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China-Pakistan, which was attended by Vice President Wang Qishan.

In the same year, under the guidance of Ambassador Lin, a total of 21 new sister city and province MOUs were signed along with a sister cities and province forum jointly organized by the Embassy and CPAFFC.

Ambassador Haque also appreciated the role and efforts of Lin Songtian to galvanize Chinese public and institutional support to assist Pakistan in times of natural calamities and environmental disasters, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and last year's floods.

Later, Ambassador Haque tweeted: "Delighted to confer, on behalf of @PresOfPakistan, 'Sitara-e-Pakistan' upon Mr. Lin Songtian, the President of CPAFFC for his ardent advocacy of a Pak-China friendship, especially, in the realm of people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation." In his remarks, Lin Songtian expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the conferment of a civil award.

He underlined that as an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and iron brothers, CPAFFC would continue to deepen China's ties with Pakistan and promote people-to-people and cultural cooperation.

Ambassador Lin is a seasoned diplomat who has served with distinction in several important positions as the Vice Foreign Minister and China's Ambassador to Liberia, Malawi and South Africa. President Lin is an ardent advocate of China-Pakistan friendship, especially, in the realm of people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

The event was attended by the senior officials of CPAFFC, representatives of media organizations and officers of the Pakistan Embassy.