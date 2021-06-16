Ambassador Moin, President of Honder College agree to enhance cooperation, exchanges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Zhou Yushu, President of Inner Mongolia Honder College of Science and Arts, Zhou Yushu have agreed to further enhance cooperation and exchanges between Honder College and Pakistani universities.

During the meeting held at Pakistan Embassy, President Zhou briefed the ambassador about the Pakistan Research Centre established in the college to promote Pakistan studies in China.

The college in collaboration with the Embassy had organized the visit of 40 teachers in 2015 to teach Chinese at Aitchison College and National University of Modern Languages in Pakistan.

At least 61 students from Pakistan are studying in the Honder College on Pakistan Government Scholarship Program.

Ambassador Moin thanked the college for its efforts in promoting Pakistan studies in China as well as cultural exchanges and cooperation in various fields of arts, culture and education between both the countries.

The ambassador and the president also agreed to jointly organize events as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.