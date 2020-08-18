Ambassador Moin ul Haque presents copy of credentials to DG Protocol

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) ::In his first official meeting upon arrival in the Chinese Capital, Moin ul Haque, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to China presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.

Ambassador Moin said that Pakistan and China were close friends, partners and iron brothers. This relationship had developed with the continuous efforts of successive generations of leaders and diplomats from both countries.

Ambassador Moin expressed his strong desire to working closely with counterparts in China to further develop this deep-rooted friendship.

Director General Hong Lei welcomed Ambassador Moin, and conveyed China's commitment to the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for Shared Future in the New Era with Pakistan.

He said "Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners and this friendship is a great asset." Director General Hong Lei offered the full support of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ambassador in his new role.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Moin arrived in Beijing on July 31, 2020 after serving as Pakistan's Ambassador to France and Principality of Monaco and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO since 2016. Past appointments included Additional Foreign Secretary for Administration and Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has also served previously as Deputy Head of Mission in Turkey and as Consul General in Canada.