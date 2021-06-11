UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Moin Visits Hunan University Of TCM, Interacts With Pakistani Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque visited Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and held a meeting with Party Secretary of CPC Committee of the University, Qin Yuhui.

The ambassador also visited the Sino-Pak TCM and Ethnomedicine Research International Cooperation Base in the university.

The research base was established in 2017, with contribution from leading scholars from both countries.

During the visit, Ambassador also held an interactive session with Pakistani students studying in the university and responded to their questions. On questions and concerns related to their studies and scholarships etc. and those arising due to Covid-19 pandemic, the ambassador assured them full support of the Embassy for resolution of their issues.

