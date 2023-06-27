Open Menu

Ambassador Munir Akram Highlights Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle In Eid Message

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Ambassador Munir Akram highlights Kashmiris' freedom struggle in Eid message

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted the UN community and Muslim citizens on Eid-ul-Adha, while paying tributes to the "heroic" struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha, which is being celebrated in the U.S. on June 28, he said, "On this auspicious occasion it is appropriate to manifest in accordance with the immutable principles of islam, our support and solidarity for all those people confronted by misfortune and oppression; by war and pestilence; by exploitation and foreign occupation.

"May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to our heroic brothers and sisters in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are making enormous sacrifices to secure their freedom and self-determination.

"On this Eid, let us also reaffirm our commitment to end global hunger and eliminate inequality, injustice & discrimination across the world.

"Eid Mubarak and all the blessings of the Almighty for you and your loved ones".

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu May June Muslim All

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

24 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

31 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

44 minutes ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

57 minutes ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

1 hour ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

1 hour ago
Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

1 hour ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

3 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

3 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous