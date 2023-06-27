Ambassador Munir Akram highlights Kashmiris' freedom struggle in Eid message

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted the UN community and Muslim citizens on Eid-ul-Adha, while paying tributes to the "heroic" struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha, which is being celebrated in the U.S. on June 28, he said, "On this auspicious occasion it is appropriate to manifest in accordance with the immutable principles of islam, our support and solidarity for all those people confronted by misfortune and oppression; by war and pestilence; by exploitation and foreign occupation.

"May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to our heroic brothers and sisters in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are making enormous sacrifices to secure their freedom and self-determination.

"On this Eid, let us also reaffirm our commitment to end global hunger and eliminate inequality, injustice & discrimination across the world.

"Eid Mubarak and all the blessings of the Almighty for you and your loved ones".