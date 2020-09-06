UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Munir Akram Reaffirms Pakistan's Pledge To Push For Just Kashmir Settlement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Ambassador Munir Akram reaffirms Pakistan's pledge to push for just Kashmir settlement

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram has renewed Islamabad's commitment to achieving a just solution of the festering Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite guaranteed to the Kashmiri people by numerous Security Council resolutions.

"We desire peace in the region," he said in a message released in New York on Sunday to mark Pakistan's Defence Day.

"It is unfortunate, however, that despite our commitment and best efforts, strategic stability in region continues to be held hostage by our eastern neighbour who shows no regard for the principles of the UN Charter or for human rights," the Pakistani envoy said in an obvious reference to India.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visualized a Pakistan that would work for peace, extending material and moral support to the world's oppressed and suppressed people and upholding the UN Charter.

"It is in line with the same vision that Pakistan has supported United Nations' efforts to maintain International Peace and Security as a leading troop contributing country for more than six decades," he said, pointing out that since 1960, Pakistan has contributed more than 200,000 peacekeepers in 46 UN missions in 28 countries.

"Our troops have served under the UN flag with professionalism and dedication," Ambassador Akram said, adding, "They have helped war-torn societies rebuild, establish law and order, and achieve peace through political solutions.

"Our contribution to the cause of global peace has not been without cost; 157 of our best and bravest, including 24 officers and a female peacekeeper, have made the ultimate sacrifice during these missions." Pakistan, he said, took pride in leading the global efforts in eradicating terrorism, successfully turning the tide against terrorism.

"This has come at the grave cost of tens of thousands of precious and innocent lives." Pakistan's endeavours for a peaceful Afghanistan were well recognized by the international community and the United Nations, his message said.

"On this auspicious day we honour the sacrifice of our sons and daughters who laid down their lives defending the motherland."

