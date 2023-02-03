UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Munir Akram Says No Disrespect Meant To 'highly Progressive' Pukhtun Culture In UN Speech

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Ambassador Munir Akram says no disrespect meant to 'highly progressive' Pukhtun culture in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has said that no disrespect was meant to Pukhtun culture in a statement he delivered at the humanitarian briefing on Afghanistan at the UN on Wednesday, and expressed regrets if his remarks were misunderstood or hurt anyone's feelings.

"There was no disrespect meant to Pushtun culture which is highly progressive and deserves all respect across the world." Ambassador Akram, a veteran diplomat, said in response to a question on Thursday.

He said his reference was to the "peculiar perspective" of a small minority, which has resulted in the restrictions on Afghan women, while pointing out that these restrictions were not consistent with islam and the Sharia – which provides all rights to women, including to work and education.

"Consistent with our policy," the ambassador said he once again underlined that Pakistan had conveyed its opposition to the restrictions on women to the Afghan Interim Government, and urged the international community to engage with and patiently persuade the Afghan Interim Government to lift these restrictions.

In the meantime, he called for continuing international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan which is critical for the survival of its impoverished people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations Education Minority Women All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

20 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

20 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

20 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

20 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.