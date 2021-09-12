Ambassador Munir pays tributes to Pakistani soldier martyred in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, Munir Akram, has paid tributes to the dedication and professionalism of Lance Naik Adil Jan, who recently embraced martyrdom while on duty in Sudan's Darfur region.

"I, on behalf of the Pakistan Mission at the United Nations and the people of Pakistan, offer my deepest condolences to the family of Lance Naik Adil Jan who left for eternal abode while on duty," he said in a statement issued in New York.

Lance Naik Adil Jan was posted at the African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur. On Thursday, 9 Sep 2021, shortly after being taken ill while on duty in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur, Sudan, he passed away.

Adil Jan joined UNAMID in October 2020. In March 2021, together with his unit, he was moved to El Fasher to form part of the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) where he served until his untimely demise.

Ambassador Akram said, "He (Adil Jan) will be fondly remembered by colleagues and friends as a dedicated, highly knowledgeable and professional member of the Pakistan's Formed Police Unit and UNGU.

"At this hour of grief and sorrow, we sincerely express our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, members of his unit, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. With great appreciation to his dedicated service for the period whichhe served the Mission."