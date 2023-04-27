UrduPoint.com

Ambassadors, Nationals Of Foreign Countries Value Saudi Arabia's S Evacuation Efforts From Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ambassadors, nationals of foreign countries value Saudi Arabia's s evacuation efforts from Sudan

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Several nationals of friendly countries who arrived Wednesday evening in Jeddah on His Majesty's Ship "Abha" voiced their appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts in evacuating them from Sudan.

Malaysia's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Wan Zaidi Abdullah, commended the Saudi government's tremendous diplomatic and logistical role in evacuating his country's nationals from Sudan, and their arrival this evening to the port city of Jeddah on board the HMS Abha.

The Malaysian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, for their directives and follow-up on the evacuation operations of Saudi citizens, along with other countries' nationals from Sudan.

The Malaysian diplomat confirmed that the evacuation operation has been carried out smoothly and safely until arrival at Jeddah, where all basic services were extended to evacuees in preparation for their return to their homelands.

Echoing the ambassador's remarks, the Pakistani General Consul to the Kingdom, Khalid Majid, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for the services provided to the 40 Pakistani nationals who arrived on the His Majesty's Ship Abha.

He also thanked the Kingdom's Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, which facilitated the procedures for their evacuation from Sudan and arrival at Jeddah.

Several evacuated nationals expressed gratitude for the good care they have received from Saudi authorities from their departure until their arrival in the Kingdom, commending their cooperation, humanitarian merits, and generosity.

