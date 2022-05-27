Amber Heard says she received death threats during defamation trial

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :"Aquaman" star Amber Heard said Thursday that she has received thousands of death threats during the "agonizing" defamation trial between her and former husband Johnny Depp.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," the 36-year-old Heard said on the final day of witness testimony in the blockbuster trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, near the US capital.

Heard said she has been the target of a social media campaign by "millions" of fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and that she suffers from panic attacks, nightmares and trauma.

"People want to kill me and they tell me so every day," she told the jury, tearing up at times, her voice breaking. "People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that.

"I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily, thousands since this trial has started, people mocking my testimony about being assaulted," the actress said.

"It's been agonizing, painful, the most humiliating thing I've ever had to go through," she said. "I just want Johnny to leave me alone." The six-week trial has been attended daily by fans of Depp, some of whom have queued for hours overnight to secure one of the limited places in the public gallery.

Judge Penney Azcarate threatened to expel the spectators at one point during Heard's emotional testimony on Thursday.

"If I hear one more sound, I will clear the gallery and we will continue this testimony without anybody in the courtroom," Azcarate warned. "Understood?"