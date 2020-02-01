UrduPoint.com
Ambitious Hertha Berlin Splash Out On Strikers Cunha, Piatek

Sat 01st February 2020

Ambitious Hertha Berlin splash out on strikers Cunha, Piatek

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Hertha Berlin snapped up a second striker within 24 hours by signing Brazil u-20 forward Matheus Cunha from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig on Friday.

After recruiting Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, 24, from AC Milan on Thursday for a reported fee of 23 million Euros ($25 million), Hertha have shelled out a further transfer fee of around 18 million euros for the 20-year-old Cunha.

"Matheus is a young player with enormous potential who has already demonstrated his skills," said Hertha manager Michael Preetz.

"He can play up front in the middle or as a centre forward, which makes our attacking game more variable." Cunha is not currently available while on national duty with the Brazilian Under-23 team at a qualifying tournament in Colombia for the Tokyo Olympics.

"We wanted more quantity and quality in our attack - we succeeded in doing so with the transfers of Krzysztof Piatek and now Matheus Cunha," added Preetz.

It has been a busy week of transfers for Hertha.

Piatek is the second most expensive purchase in the club's history behind France Under-21 midfielder Lucas Tousart, who signed on Monday but was immediately returned to Olympique Lyon for the rest of the season.

Hertha also signed Argentinian midfielder Santiago Ascacibar from VfB Stuttgart for 11 million euros during the winter break.

Under ex-Germany and USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, Hertha are currently in mid-table in the Bundesliga.

However, the Berlin club has ambitions of challenging for the German league title after teaming up with global investment company Tennor Holding in 2019.

